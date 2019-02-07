New photos give fans a sneak peek at 'Game of Thones' Season 8

While the images are only tight-framed, portrait, character shots — and as such reveal next to nothing about what to expect in the the six-episode saga that is to make up Game of Thrones Season 8 — they do offer some confirmation of who will feature (and is still living) when the series resumes.

This includes Jon Snow, Daenerys Targaryen, Arya, Bran, and Sansa Stark, Queen Cersei Lannister, Jaime and Tyrion Lannister, Ser Davos Seaworth, Sam, Brienne of Tarth and Varys.

Regardless — these images are sure to stir up some food for thought over what's to come in the GOT finale — at least until the Season 8 trailer is unleashed.

Get a first look at the Game of Thrones Season 8 photos here.