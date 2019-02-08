Got R27 and an awful ex? Name a cockroach after them

Valentine’s Day isn’t always all romance and candlelit dinners. For some people, it’s a day filled with regret that conjures up bad memories of having dated the wrong person. You know, that awful ex you wish you could get back at.

If your former lovebug turned out to be a not-so-lovable bug after all, now’s your chance to get some revenge. For just £1.50 (about R26.50), the UK’s Hemsley Conservation Centre will christen a cockroach after your former partner and send you a certificate to prove it.

The cockroach’s name won’t appear on the certificate – Hemsley says it doesn’t want to “fuel a fire” – but it will be displayed on a board outside the roach enclosure at the centre for all the world to see.

Do it yourself or make one of your heartbroken friends chuckle by having a roach named after their ex – it would make a great gag gift.