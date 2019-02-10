Table Talk

Here's why Kagiso Lediga is the next big thing in the SA film industry

Filmmaker and funnyman Kagiso Lediga no longer has PMS — his movie 'Matwetwe' is a hit and he’s making Netflix’s first original series from Africa

The offices of Diprente Films are in Johannesburg's epicentre of swag, Braamfontein. At the top of a flight of steps, Diprente's headman, Kagiso Lediga, is wearing his signature surprised expression and "I just threw it on" ensemble, but beneath his chilled exterior is a tension that speaks of looming deadlines.