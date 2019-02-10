The A-Listers

SOCIALS | A Lotter famous faces turn out for a giggle with Aunty Merle

Holly Ha! Who would have thought that spending a night out with a salt-of-the-earth tannie from Athlone in Cape Town would be the highlight of my social week? But that's just what happened when I found myself attending the opening night of Aunty Merle The Musical at the Joburg Theatre in Braamfontein last Sunday.