The A-Listers
SOCIALS | Recycled dresses, a bosom buffet and glitter that's not real gold at Sona parade
10 February 2019 - 00:00
With no sighting of Bosasa-stuffed Louis Vuitton bags or the triumvirate of glam political wives, this year's red carpet for the state of the nation address (Sona) was a bit like drinking tepid champagne.
