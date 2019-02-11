All the big winners at the 2019 Grammy Awards
Here is a list of winners in the major categories for the Grammy Awards, which were handed out on Sunday in Los Angeles
Album of the Year: Kacey Musgraves, Golden Hour
Record of the Year (best overall song performance): Childish Gambino, This Is America
Song of the Year (recognising songwriting): Donald Glover (Childish Gambino) and Ludwig Goransson, This Is America
Best New Artist: Dua Lipa
Best Music Video: Childish Gambino, This Is America
Best Rap Album: Cardi B, Invasion Of Privacy
Best Rock Album: Greta Van Fleet, From the Fires
Best Pop Vocal Album: Ariana Grande, Sweetener
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance: Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper, Shallow
Best Urban Contemporary Album: The Carters, Everything Is Love
Best R&B Album: H.E.R., H.E.R.
Best Alternative Music Album: Beck, Colors
Best World Music Album: Soweto Gospel Choir, Freedom