All the big winners at the 2019 Grammy Awards

Here is a list of winners in the major categories for the Grammy Awards, which were handed out on Sunday in Los Angeles

11 February 2019 - 07:46 By AFP
Kacey Musgraves accepts the Album Of The Year award for 'Golden Hour' onstage during the 61st Annual Grammy Awards on February 10 2019 in Los Angeles, US.
Image: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Album of the Year: Kacey Musgraves, Golden Hour

Record of the Year (best overall song performance): Childish Gambino, This Is America

Song of the Year (recognising songwriting): Donald Glover (Childish Gambino) and Ludwig Goransson, This Is America

Best New Artist: Dua Lipa

Best Music Video: Childish Gambino, This Is America

WATCH | The music video for 'This is America' by Childish Gambino

Best Rap Album: Cardi B, Invasion Of Privacy

Best Rock Album: Greta Van Fleet, From the Fires

Best Pop Vocal Album: Ariana Grande, Sweetener

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance: Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper, Shallow

Best Urban Contemporary Album: The Carters, Everything Is Love

Best R&B Album: H.E.R., H.E.R.

Best Alternative Music Album: Beck, Colors

Best World Music Album: Soweto Gospel Choir, Freedom

