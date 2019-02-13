Lifestyle

Meghan Markle 'vilified' by press like Diana: George Clooney

13 February 2019 - 14:42 By AFP
George Clooney says Meghan Markle is getting a raw deal from the press.
George Clooney says Meghan Markle is getting a raw deal from the press.
Image: Eddie Mulholland/Pool via Reuters/File Photo

Meghan Markle is being 'vilified and chased' by the tabloid press in the same way the late princess Diana was, Hollywood superstar George Clooney has told an Australian magazine.

Clooney, a close friend of Markle and husband Prince Harry, warned of "history repeating" itself with the increasingly feverish media attention on the expectant royal couple.

"I do want to say, they're just chasing Meghan Markle everywhere," Clooney told WHO magazine during an interview in Los Angeles.

"She's a woman who is seven months pregnant and she has been pursued and vilified and chased in the same way that Diana was and it's history repeating itself," he added. "We've seen how that ends."

Diana died in a car crash in a Paris tunnel in 1997 while being chased by paparazzi on motorcycles.

Britain's famously aggressive press at first welcomed Markle into the royal fold when she and Harry tied the knot at a lavish Windsor Castle wedding last May, in a ceremony attended by Clooney and his human rights lawyer wife Amal.

The mixed-race actress was credited with breathing fresh life into a monarchy sometimes labelled stale and out of touch.

UK tabloids fall out of love with 'Duchess Difficult' Meghan

The honeymoon period for former actress and newly-minted British royal Meghan Markle, it seems, is over.
News
1 month ago

But coverage has turned increasingly critical - despite the impending birth of the couple's first child - with reports of palace sniping over her manner.

Tabloid newspapers have also luxuriated in stories about Markle's fractured American family.

Last week one paper published a highly personal letter they said was written by Markle to her estranged father in which she begged him to "stop lying...stop exploiting my relationship with my husband".

Clooney, who was promoting his new TV series Catch-22, slammed the invasion of her privacy.

"I can't tell you how frustrating that is, just seeing them broadcast a letter from a daughter to a father, she's getting a raw deal there and I think it's irresponsible and I'm surprised by that," he said.

Harry and his older brother William have had a difficult relationship with the media since the death of their mother.

Harry recently revealed that for a long time he struggled to cope with her death, and sought professional help a few years ago.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Meghan Markle's dad makes plea for reconciliation

Meghan Markle's estranged father Thomas on Monday pleaded with his daughter to get in touch, saying the rift caused by her marriage to Prince Harry ...
News
1 month ago

Sorry ladies, Meghan Markle has made it harder to be a perfect woman

Move over, Gweneth Paltrow. Meghan Markle has raised the bar in the quest for perfect womanhood 
Lifestyle
3 months ago

Most read

  1. Best & worst dressed celebs on the 2019 Grammys red carpet Fashion & Beauty
  2. Best & worst dressed on the #Sona2019 red carpet Fashion & Beauty
  3. All the big winners at the 2019 Grammy Awards Lifestyle
  4. IN PICTURES | 2019 Grammys red carpet: sexy looks & strange get-ups Fashion & Beauty
  5. Kylie Jenner to Nomzamo Mbatha: is lime green celebs' fave new colour? Fashion & Beauty

Latest Videos

Load-shedding: What you need to know about Eskom's latest crisis
Security guards murdered in patrol vehicle in Joburg
X