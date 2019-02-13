Your load-shedding survival guide

PLAN AHEAD

As the saying goes, "prevention is better than cure". Using this logic, the effects of load-shedding can be mitigated when you're able to plan ahead. For example, when you know it's about to hit, you can charge laptops, phones and other gadgets ahead of time.

In case the Eskom load-shedding website crashes (again), download the handy app EskomSePush. Hailed by many as the best load-shedding app around, it's fairly accurate and sends you push notifications whenever a power outage is expected. EskomSePush is available for download on both Apple and Android - visit sepush.co.za.

INVEST IN A POWER BANK

If load-shedding struck when you didn’t expect it and you have an urgent work e-mail to send, or kids to entertain, this little device can offer immense relief by powering all sorts of gadgets.

DIG OUT THAT OLD FLASK

Are you a caffeine addict in need of a fix? Kettles and coffee machines obviously don’t function without electricity, so a flask is handy to keep water warm for hours on end in an emergency - as long as you remember to boil and store the water ahead of time.

MEAL PREP

Regular takeaways are not particularly healthy, nor very friendly on your budget. If you're not fortunate enough to have a gas stove, consider some alternatives instead of having to resort to your nearest fast-food chain whenever the power goes out.

Rather than cooking just enough food for a single meal, increase your quantities to ensure there'll be leftovers. That way you'll have a ready-to-eat meal for the following day - just remember to warm it up before the power goes out!