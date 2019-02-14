Lifestyle

WATCH | Valentine's Day? Nah, it's #MensConference

14 February 2019 - 13:45 By Jessica Levitt

Every year come Valentine's Day, SA men unite on social media to boycott the expectation of roses, chocolates and teddies.

This year, in the lead-up to the day of "love" guys created the #MensConference. Fake tickets and a fake conference venue were set up to express their dissatisfaction with the high cost of goods.

TimesLIVE did a comparison of the cost of red roses at major retailers in SA. Judging by the high prices, the men may just have a point.

The most expensive bouquet came in at a whopping R4,499 for 100 red roses.

On Twitter, the hashtag has trended for days in anticipation of Valentine's Day.

