What does Valentine's Day smell like? Divorce papers, bacon & fart it seems

Valentine’s Day is around the corner and maybe you need to break away from celebrating it the usual way with red roses, heart-shaped boxes of chocolates, teddy bears, a signed balloon … blah, blah, blah.

Whether you have a new love or you are broke, change things up a little this year by concentrating on the sense of smell with the scented candles we have selected.

BACON AND BEYOND

Valentine’s Day comes at an inopportune time. Most South Africans are broke by the time the 14th of any month rolls around, let alone the one right after Januworry. You might be thinking about a home-cooked romantic dinner to save money, but if you can’t cook, or have an empty fridge, don’t sweat. Simply light a candle from The Stinky Candle Company, which come in an array of foodie aromas including bacon, ramen, onion and garlic, and you'll have your house smelling like Jamie Oliver’s in no time.