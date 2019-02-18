Tweeps count their blessings as #ThingsAreBadBut trends
We've all had days where we've had to remind ourselves to remain composed in difficult situations and not go to the extreme to escape the hardships.
The past two days were no different as tweeps took to their timelines to reflect on what they are most grateful for.
The #ThingsAreBadBut topped Twitter trends throughout the weekend.
While the hashtag saw some people use the opportunity to share funny and light-hearted stories about their ever-losing soccer teams post the Nedbank cup games over the weekend, some got all emotional about their life struggles.
The tweets were all about tweeps giving one another hope and encouragement to never give up.
Here are some of the reactions:
#ThingsAreBadBut we push through the pain... pic.twitter.com/3oFf44G6R9— Thabiso (@Mazibuko_Tista) February 17, 2019
#ThingsAreBadBut I'll never invite Bushiri in my life 😤😤 pic.twitter.com/t3ZuYIWjVw— Brra Fefe (@ofentse16somo) February 17, 2019
#ThingsAreBadBut I could never sleeps with someone's dad in exchange of luxury! pic.twitter.com/u7rDY2OZoz— Buhlebembali (@ShawteyAintShii) February 17, 2019
#ThingsAreBadBut I know that in a year or 2 , things will be going well . pic.twitter.com/Vr3UVSiMd4— Njabulo 👑 (@Njabs_mhlongo) February 17, 2019
#ThingsAreBadBut having a home and a family that supports me gives me hope that one day I'll look back knowing it was all worth it. pic.twitter.com/1UAk3scZzU— Lazy Ant II👑🐜 (@Phelix_felix90) February 16, 2019
#ThingsAreBadBut I sure will get that Bachelor's Degree. pic.twitter.com/MdK7aREY2G— Bhut Lekes'🍬 (@Azola_Dyantyi_) February 17, 2019
#ThingsAreBadBut while we are still here, enjoy life, be positive, grateful and hopeful. None of us is getting out of life alive anyway.Make everyday count! pic.twitter.com/2od22SQ6ua— Khanya🌷 (@noksy_k) February 16, 2019