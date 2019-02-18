Tweeps count their blessings as #ThingsAreBadBut trends

We've all had days where we've had to remind ourselves to remain composed in difficult situations and not go to the extreme to escape the hardships.

The past two days were no different as tweeps took to their timelines to reflect on what they are most grateful for.

The #ThingsAreBadBut topped Twitter trends throughout the weekend.

While the hashtag saw some people use the opportunity to share funny and light-hearted stories about their ever-losing soccer teams post the Nedbank cup games over the weekend, some got all emotional about their life struggles.

The tweets were all about tweeps giving one another hope and encouragement to never give up.

Here are some of the reactions: