Lifestyle

Tweeps count their blessings as #ThingsAreBadBut trends

18 February 2019 - 13:39 By Cebelihle Bhengu
#ThingsAreBadBut trended on Twitter as people took time to reflect on their lives.
#ThingsAreBadBut trended on Twitter as people took time to reflect on their lives.
Image: iStock

We've all had days where we've had to remind ourselves to remain composed in difficult situations and not go to the extreme to escape the hardships.

The past two days were no different as tweeps took to their timelines to reflect on what they are most grateful for.

The #ThingsAreBadBut topped Twitter trends throughout the weekend.

While the hashtag saw some people use the opportunity to share funny and light-hearted stories about their ever-losing soccer teams post the Nedbank cup games over the weekend, some got all emotional about their life struggles.

The tweets were all about tweeps giving one another hope and encouragement to never give up. 

Here are some of the reactions:

Most read

  1. If you've got a UFO obsession & R50k for rent, we've got a Jozi house for you Home & Gardening
  2. WATCH | Rare black leopard snapped in Africa 'near Wakanda' Travel
  3. Preventing sexually transmitted infections: why South Africa isn’t winning Health & Sex
  4. Claim your 60-day Showmax trial and watch 'The Girl From St Agnes' for free Lifestyle
  5. Docuseries 'Lorena' looks at what led a wife to cut off her husband's penis Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Cellphone thief takes baby on crime spree
'Jason is not a threat': Rohde's mom pleads for leniency
X