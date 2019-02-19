The top reasons why people don't mind growing older

South Africans who took part in a poll to gauge feelings about ageing were generally more optimistic about getting old than the global average of about one in three.

That's according to a survey conducted by Ipsos in which 20,788 adults, aged between 16 and 64, were interviewed online in 28 countries.

The countries that were most positive about ageing were India (73%) and Turkey (67%). The most pessimistic about ageing were Hungary (7%) and Japan (10%).

The top reasons why people did not mind growing older were:

More time to spend with friends and family (36%);

More time for hobbies and leisure (32%);

More time for holidays and travel (26%); and

Giving up work (26%).

Commonly cited downsides were worries about:

Insufficient retirement savings (30%);

Losing mobility (26%); and

Losing memory (24%).

"Despite this, a majority of us worldwide expect to be fit and healthy in old age (57%), and this is even higher in South Africa at 64%," Ipsos said.

"Globally, half (52%) of us worry about old age with people in Brazil and China (72% in both countries) most likely to agree with this. Those in South Korea are least concerned; only one in six (16%) agree that they worry about old age."