IN PICTURES | Meghan Markle has an intimate baby shower in New York

After a lot of "will she, won't she", Meghan Markle had a baby shower Stateside, despite some concerns about her travelling across the pond.

According to Hello Magazine, the shower was held in New York yesterday afternoon around 4pm at the Mark Hotel. Markle reportedly arrived in the Big Apple on Monday for what is believed to be a five-day mini-holiday.

Only 15 of her closest friends were invited to the do, including tennis superstar Serena Williams and actresses Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Abigail Spencer (a former Suits co-star).

Stylist Jessica Mulroney is said to be the friend behind yesterday's fancy affair.