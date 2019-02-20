LOL! What we REALLY want to hear from Tito Mboweni's budget speech

1. ALL THE MONEY IS PAID BACK

We’re still waiting for you-know-who to pay back the money. Wouldn’t it be nice if Mboweni could announce that not only had JZ made good on his debts, but also the nice people at Bosasa were just joking about liquidation and have plenty of cash in their safe left to give back to the country?

Oh, and Atul Gupta sent a cheque so that’s all good too — sure most of it would probably go straight to Eskom but a few million stuffed into Louis Vuitton handbags would be nice.

2. FILL UP THE CABINET WITH CASSPER NYOVEST

Rapper Cassper Nyovest once wrote a song about our current finance minister, which according to reports at the time, caused the man no end of stress and public humiliation.