Photographer earns his stripes with R1.7m SA record

Strauss & Co director Bina Genovese said two determined bidders drove the price for the 2013 photograph, The Knight of the Long Knives, to six times its pre-sale estimate.

“The remarkable sale price not only set a new world record for the East London-raised artist, but also marked the first time a photograph has ever sold for more than R1m at a local auction,” she said.

“Ruga was thronged by well-wishers when he attended the Investec Cape Town Art Fair the day after the sale.”

Genovese said the 35-year-old’s record was one of six set at the sale for SA art.