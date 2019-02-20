WATCH | SA's Princess Charlene takes her twins on their first African safari

Princess Charlene of Monaco recently gave her four-year-old twins, Jacques and Gabriella, a taste of their African heritage by taking them on safari.

Her Serene Highness, who was born in Zimbabwe and grew up in SA, shared a video of the family's adventure on Instagram.

The little royals, who are heirs to the Monégasque throne, can be seen enjoying a game drive and — judging by the looks on their faces — they were delighted to discover the sights and sounds of the African bush.

The fact that the princess set her video to Johnny Clegg's iconic track, Great Heart, made watching it all the more heart-warming for those of us who call this wonderful continent home.

As one of her social media followers put it, "Lovely 😊 had goosebumps the entire time!"