Look out Beyoncé, NatGeo reaches 100m Instagram followers

21 February 2019 - 10:06 By AFP Relaxnews
National Geographic Instagram.
Image: Instagram/Natgeo

National Geographic has joined an exclusive list made up of celebrities like Beyoncé and Kim Kardashian to break the 100-million mark on Instagram, becoming the first brand to reach the nine-digit milestone. 

Photos uploaded to the account are taken by NatGeo's network of professional photographers around the world and are accompanied by lengthy captions that explain the significance and context of the subjects.

A series of powerful portraits capturing LGBTQI couples in countries like Nepal, Kenya and Lebanon, for instance, was posted on Valentine's Day to serve as a powerful statement on forbidden love around the world.

Valentine's Day, NatGeo points out, celebrates a saint who was imprisoned for performing weddings for soldiers who were legally forbidden to marry. 

"On this Valentine's Day, we're thinking of the LGBTQI+ folks around the world who, like the soldiers, are not allowed to wed, whose love is not recognised as equal to that of their straight compatriots," the caption continues. 

Then there's the cheeky caption accompanying a picture of an Adélie penguin with its flipper around another penguin's neck captured in Antarctica. 

"'It's ok, buddy, we're penguins. We can handle this blizzard.' Pretty hard not to anthropomorphise a scene like this," writes photographer Tim Laman. 

Here are some more examples of compelling photos:

View this post on Instagram

Photos by @hammond_robin | “Don’t we have the right to live like straight couples and get the legal recognition?” says Artisha, a transgender woman, with her partner Armont, a gay man from Nepal (second image). “Aren’t we equal like other citizens of the country? Don’t we have the rights to find our partners? Our spirit hurts when these questions come to mind.” Lucky and John (above) are in a similar position in Kenya, as are Seth and Andrews (third image) from Ghana, Katia and Becky (fourth image) in Mozambique, and Abou El Kheir and Sari (last image) in Lebanon. Valentine’s Day celebrates a saint who was imprisoned for performing weddings for soldiers who were legally forbidden to marry. On this Valentine's Day, we’re thinking of the LGBTQI+ folks around the world who, like the soldiers, are not allowed to wed, whose love is not recognized as equal to that of their straight compatriots. At @WitnessChange we simply believe #LoveIsLove. To read more stories of LGBTQI+ love and survival follow @WhereLoveIsIllegal

A post shared by National Geographic (@natgeo) on

View this post on Instagram

Photo by @beverlyjoubert | Duba Plains, Okavango: Portrait of the dominant male lion and a phenomenal female known as Fekeetsa, meaning to overpower, or overcome the odds. Fekeetsa has overcome a broken foot that's healed but hinders her slightly, and she is now one of the senior lionesses in this pride. She has an an unusual hunting technique. Being unable to chase down antelope over long distances due to her foot, she hunts more like a leopard, patrolling swamps for young lechwe antelope that she can ambush. She is successful almost daily, and provides enough meat for the pride so that they don't need to move around in search of prey and have become very much resident on the edge of the swamps. Follow @beverlyjoubert for more on these lions and their ever-changing stories. #ThisIsMyTrophy #OkavangoLions #TsaroPride #DubaPlains

A post shared by National Geographic (@natgeo) on

View this post on Instagram

Photo by @PaulNicklen | When you spend so much quality time both above and below the ice with charismatic and vulnerable species like emperor penguins, you get emotional when they are given protection. Several years ago, more than 650,000 square miles of the Ross Sea around Antarctica (an area the size of Spain and France combined) was protected under the Commission of the Conservation of Antarctic Marine Living Resources (#CCAMLR), an organization that works to conserve and protect wildlife that inhabits the Southern Ocean. Marine protected areas remain one of the most crucial tools for sustaining ecosystem health and curbing #ClimateChange. Follow me at @PaulNicklen to see more of the work I have conducted in Marine protected areas throughout our planet.

A post shared by National Geographic (@natgeo) on

Lifestyle
Lifestyle
