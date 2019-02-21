Look out Beyoncé, NatGeo reaches 100m Instagram followers
National Geographic has joined an exclusive list made up of celebrities like Beyoncé and Kim Kardashian to break the 100-million mark on Instagram, becoming the first brand to reach the nine-digit milestone.
Photos uploaded to the account are taken by NatGeo's network of professional photographers around the world and are accompanied by lengthy captions that explain the significance and context of the subjects.
A series of powerful portraits capturing LGBTQI couples in countries like Nepal, Kenya and Lebanon, for instance, was posted on Valentine's Day to serve as a powerful statement on forbidden love around the world.
Valentine's Day, NatGeo points out, celebrates a saint who was imprisoned for performing weddings for soldiers who were legally forbidden to marry.
"On this Valentine's Day, we're thinking of the LGBTQI+ folks around the world who, like the soldiers, are not allowed to wed, whose love is not recognised as equal to that of their straight compatriots," the caption continues.
Then there's the cheeky caption accompanying a picture of an Adélie penguin with its flipper around another penguin's neck captured in Antarctica.
"'It's ok, buddy, we're penguins. We can handle this blizzard.' Pretty hard not to anthropomorphise a scene like this," writes photographer Tim Laman.
Here are some more examples of compelling photos:
Photos by @hammond_robin | “Don’t we have the right to live like straight couples and get the legal recognition?” says Artisha, a transgender woman, with her partner Armont, a gay man from Nepal (second image). “Aren’t we equal like other citizens of the country? Don’t we have the rights to find our partners? Our spirit hurts when these questions come to mind.” Lucky and John (above) are in a similar position in Kenya, as are Seth and Andrews (third image) from Ghana, Katia and Becky (fourth image) in Mozambique, and Abou El Kheir and Sari (last image) in Lebanon. Valentine’s Day celebrates a saint who was imprisoned for performing weddings for soldiers who were legally forbidden to marry. On this Valentine's Day, we’re thinking of the LGBTQI+ folks around the world who, like the soldiers, are not allowed to wed, whose love is not recognized as equal to that of their straight compatriots. At @WitnessChange we simply believe #LoveIsLove. To read more stories of LGBTQI+ love and survival follow @WhereLoveIsIllegal
Photo by @TimLaman | “It’s ok, buddy, we’re penguins. We can handle this blizzard.” Pretty hard not to anthropomorphize a scene like this. I’m sharing photo tips and many other shots from my recent Antarctica shoot @TimLaman so please check it out. These Adélie penguins were shot on my January trip with @NatGeoExpeditions to Antarctica. #snowstorm #penguin #antarctica #TL_wildlifephototips
Photo by @beverlyjoubert | Duba Plains, Okavango: Portrait of the dominant male lion and a phenomenal female known as Fekeetsa, meaning to overpower, or overcome the odds. Fekeetsa has overcome a broken foot that's healed but hinders her slightly, and she is now one of the senior lionesses in this pride. She has an an unusual hunting technique. Being unable to chase down antelope over long distances due to her foot, she hunts more like a leopard, patrolling swamps for young lechwe antelope that she can ambush. She is successful almost daily, and provides enough meat for the pride so that they don't need to move around in search of prey and have become very much resident on the edge of the swamps. Follow @beverlyjoubert for more on these lions and their ever-changing stories. #ThisIsMyTrophy #OkavangoLions #TsaroPride #DubaPlains
Photo by @FransLanting | Jaguars are the largest cats of the Americas, but this male was exceptionally massive. Jaguars grow big in Brazil’s Pantanal wetlands because of an abundance of prey that includes capybaras and caiman. When I first went there years ago, jaguars were practically invisible because they were persecuted by ranchers. But in parts of the Pantanal where they are no longer harassed, they can now be seen in the open—evidence that protection works. Follow me @FransLanting and @ChristineEckstrom for more close encounters with the wild. @ThePhotoSociety @NatGeoImageCollection #Jaguar #Brazil #Pantanal #BigCats #Conservation #BigCatsInitiative #Wildlife
Photos by @coryrichards | Yesterday marked the 8th anniversary of the first winter ascent of Gasherbrum II (8,035 meters), the world's 13th highest mountain. On February 4, 2011, I became the first and only American to climb an 8,000-meter peak in winter. The selfie I took after surviving a class IV avalanche on the descent (first image in carousel) would later become one of the covers for Nat Geo’s 125th anniversary issue. To see more footage of this historic ascent and the avalanche’s aftermath, #followme @coryrichards #Mountains #Avalanche #Adventure #MentalHealth #Photography
Photo by Charlie Hamilton James @chamiltonjames | A giant otter snacks on a fish in Manu National Park, Peru. Manu is home to a healthy population of these oversize otters that can grow up to six feet long! They live on the numerous oxbow lakes that are formed by meanders in the Manu River. Giant otters are highly social animals and live in family groups. When I took this photo there were fifteen otters living together on the lake.
Photo by @CristinaMittermeier | The headdresses of tribeswomen in Papua New Guinea are prized possessions, crafted from feathers of various birds of paradise. What I love about this photo is how the decorative colors highlight her eyes. I’ve always had a fascination with people’s eyes when I’m photographing them. I find that they visually reveal the most about a person and remind me of our common humanity. #FollowMe at @CristinaMittermeier for more portraits from the ends of the Earth. #PapuaNewGuinea #colourful #headdress #portrait #photography
Photo by @PaulNicklen | When you spend so much quality time both above and below the ice with charismatic and vulnerable species like emperor penguins, you get emotional when they are given protection. Several years ago, more than 650,000 square miles of the Ross Sea around Antarctica (an area the size of Spain and France combined) was protected under the Commission of the Conservation of Antarctic Marine Living Resources (#CCAMLR), an organization that works to conserve and protect wildlife that inhabits the Southern Ocean. Marine protected areas remain one of the most crucial tools for sustaining ecosystem health and curbing #ClimateChange. Follow me at @PaulNicklen to see more of the work I have conducted in Marine protected areas throughout our planet.