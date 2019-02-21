Meghan Markle may soon return to the big screen

The film is about a group of friends in their 20s living the single life as they party the night away in LA. IMDb describes it as “funny and somewhat outrageous, gives partiers helpful tips about which substances should not be mixed, how to approach potential hook-ups, avoid undesirables and basically have a good time without completely destroying yourself”.

Markle plays the role of Dana in the movie, which Entertainment Tonight reports was filmed in 2010, long before she met her prince, and before she took her career-making role as Rachel Zane on Suits.

The 2011 version of The Boys & Girls Guide to Getting Down was a remake of a 2006 independent film (see trailer below) of the same title which was “Rated-R for pervasive drug content, strong sexuality, nudity, and language”. Imagine the queen reading that!

The film was first screened as a TV series, which was later cancelled, but this time it will be on the big screen.