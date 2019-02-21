SA’s first Dewdrop display: the all-new Huawei P smart 2019 has arrived

Originally launched in 2017, Huawei’s P smart series offers great value for quality, performance, user experience and innovative features.

Enter the Huawei P smart 2019, the successor to the popular P smart. Not only does it improve on every aspect of its predecessor; it also features the more powerful octa-core Kirin 710 chipset and the much-talked about new Dewdrop display, which drastically reduces the size of the notch and. The smaller the notch, the less it cuts into the all-important screen real estate that many other manufacturers struggle to find a solution to preserving as much as possible.

The 2019 edition incorporates some the latest technology and designs to deliver a more sophisticated experience that caters to the dynamic needs of today’s consumers.

Flagship display and design

Comparing the Huawei P smart 2019 with its predecessors, consumers will immediately recognise the more expansive viewing area made possible by the 6.21-inch 19.5:9 Huawei Dewdrop Display. Besides a physically larger screen, the new Huawei smartphone replaces the upper bezel with an unobtrusive pearl-shaped notch that houses the front camera, and completely removes the lower bezel. This allows the display to achieve a modern, almost bezel-less face.

Given how consumers are spending more and more time with their smartphones and the effects of harmful high-energy blue light to eye fatigue and sleep cycles, the Huawei P smart 2019 features a new TÜV Rheinland-certified Eye Comfort Mode, which effectively filters out these harmful high-energy blue light.

Powerful AI Dual Camera

Alongside a more premium display, the Huawei P smart 2019 is equipped with improved front and rear cameras. At the front, embedded in the dewdrop notch is a 16MP wide-aperture (f/2.0) selfie camera. The selfie camera of P smart 2019 supports new AI and AR capabilities, and improved user experience features such as gesture control. Portrait mode allows users to easily apply beautifying effects in the virtual viewfinder, a great way to touch-up selfies after-the-fact. The front camera also recognises and optimises eight categories of common selfie backgrounds, so users can snap freely and still produce social-worthy selfies.

The AI Dual Camera system can produce studio-quality portraits. AI operates in the background to intelligently recognise more than 500 scenes and provide real-time optimisations, bridging the skill gap between a photography amateur and a professional. The Huawei AI image stabilisation works in harmony with the wide-aperture lens to produce bright, detailed, low-noise night photos without the need for a tripod.

Huawei P smart 2019 is equipped with the new Kirin 710 chipset with a clock speed of up to 2.2GHz. Kirin 710 ensures a smooth, natural system response, immersive gaming performance and excellent power efficiency. EMUI 9.0 comes standard on the Huawei P Smart 2019.

The latest Huawei custom Android 9 Pie-based operating system combined with GPU Turbo 2.0, the latest iteration of Huawei’s AI-powered graphics processing solution, the GPU power efficiency is doubled while granting up to 30% better GPU performance on Huawei P smart 2019. This capability enables the P smart 2019 to deliver a stable, high frame-rate experience across all mobile entertainment scenarios.

Battery power

The Huawei P smart 2019’s large 3400mAh battery provides all-day battery life supporting up to 10 hours of internet browsing on 4G networks, up to 18 hours of continuous video playback, and up to a ground-breaking 96 hours of continuous music playback. The smart battery management system also applies several measures to further extend the battery life, including suspending minimised apps to significantly prolong battery life of the device on idle.

Beauty that belies ruggedness

Launching in two colourways, midnight black and aurora blue, the P smart 2019 is beautifully ergonomic. The 3D curved unibody design comes with a glossy, ceramic-like back that gives the smartphone a premium look and feel. As smartphones have become such an integral part of the modern lifestyle, a daily driver must be built to weather wear and tear from frequent use.

Huawei has engineered the P smart 2019 to be extremely durable. The various components have been rigorously tested in Huawei’s testing facilities. For instance, both the power button and fingerprint sensor can withstand 200,000 triggers and still work really well.

Available in midnight black and aurora blue, the Huawei P smart 2019 retails for about R4,999 at all operators and selected retailers.

For more information, visit the Huawei website.

This article was paid for by Huawei.