WATCH | Lightsaber duelling is now an official sport in France

When George Lucas dreamed up Star Wars, he could not have possibly imagined that lightsaber duelling would one day be made an official competitive sport in France.

The deadly weapon from the Star Wars movies has been introduced to traditional fencing to encourage youngsters to take part in the sport.

Granted, the polycarbonate "weapons" used by lightsaber duellists won’t cut their opponents in half like in the movies, but some of the more expensive lightsaber replicas emit sounds similar to the electric swoosh of the real deal wielded by Yoda and his Padawans against the forces of the Dark Side.

Enthusiasts gathered earlier this month at a national lightsaber tournament in Beaumont-sur-Oise in France, where stormtroopers and Luke Skywalker look-alikes gathered to battle each other.