Top SA skateboarder Kent Lingeveldt: ‘It’s like being a master whisky distiller’

Growing up in Mitchells Plain, Lingeveldt’s name has become synonymous with street culture and the art of longboarding both in SA and abroad. The owner of Alpha Longboards started competing competitively in 1999, representing his country and his community. He was the first black African to be counted among the top 10 skaters in the world.

“In the Eighties and Nineties, we moved around a lot as a family and since I didn’t have many friends, skateboarding made sense to me. It was certainly a transformer moment the day my cousin gave me his old board in 1994,” he says.

“If you came from the Cape Flats, you didn’t have money for a bicycle let alone a skateboard. It gave me a sense of freedom, a means of transport and a confidence that would later shape my skateboarding career. Today I want to inspire kids from the Cape Flats and allow them the freedom to become a success, regardless of the odds.”

Kent says he is a skater first and then a shaper, and considers himself a longboarder with a street-skating mentality.

“Street skating is in my blood. I can’t see how anyone can make a skateboard and not be a skater themselves. I guess, likewise, one can’t be a master distiller if you don’t enjoy drinking whisky. How else would you be able to make up the perfect blend or know when a whisky is ready to be taken out of wood?

“I spend many hours on my boards, and each time I pick up subtle changes that would make the board perform better or allow me to go faster. It’s a process of becoming one with the board, not [of making] mass-produced items that all perform exactly the same.”

Lingeveldt shapes his boards from South African pine or the invasive African blackwood, which he says is tricky to work with at times.

“No piece of wood is exactly the same. Each has a life of its own and you can’t always flex the wood the way you want it; it all depends on the grain. I’ve noticed at the distillery that the wood you use for maturing the whiskies in plays an extremely important role in the final taste and colour of the whisky. If the wood stops delivering, it’s important to re-vat into a different cask. My boards are similar – not all pieces of wood are the same and so not one board that I create is an exact replica of another.”

It takes about four days for Lingeveldt to shape a piece of wood into a masterpiece, during which time he laminates, moulds, cuts the shape, and then adds the fibreglass and varnish.