Zakes Mda's latest novel could be his last, and you won't believe what's next

Even though Mda delves deeply into history for his backgrounds, he never alienates the reader with tedious historical exposition or florid, period-style writing.

"A lot of writers of historical fiction try to give their narration gravitas - grand historical gravitas - with very formal, heavy language," he says. "I always want to write in the present voice, even when I'm writing in the past. Because I don't want to pretend. I want it to be known that I am writing now. And, incidentally, writing in the now means I'm dealing with the issues of today in this historical novel."

Mda is fascinated by the telling of our past in ways that do not rely on the dominant narratives in textbooks. "That's my key goal," he says. "To tell history from a different perspective. This happened as I was growing up.

"I was always told stories of my ancestry, the various characters in the life of my family and clan. I can recite my genealogy for the past 500 years. I can tell you from the beginning when my elder left the great lakes to come down. His name was Sibiside. He begot that son, who begot that son, and so on until we get to my grandfather and my father and me."

HISTORY: A MERGING OF STORIES

"With some, we remember only their names. But there are those ancestors who did things and we will remember them for a specific event. We are able to take this oral tradition and then compare it with history that is recorded by historians. We look at when this event could have happened. Then we are able to marry the two. In some instances not; in some instances the oral stories have become mythologised. There is magic and there are legends.

"You have to sift through that, compare legends with historical records and then go to primary sources, the letters that people wrote and the newspapers of that time and so on. And you bring this all together and recreate that world."

Mda's own history, in terms of his lifetime, is just as fascinating. He was born in Herschel, in the Eastern Cape, in 1948. His mother was a nurse; his father a stern disciplinarian who was a teacher before he became a lawyer. His father was a founding member of the ANC Youth League in 1947 and a co-founder of the Pan Africanist Congress of Azania.

In the 1960s, the family went into exile in Lesotho.

Mda's favourite childhood memory is from when he and his family were still living in the Eastern Cape.

"I remember vividly when my father was a high-school teacher at St Teresa's, a Catholic school. He would walk around and read from Shakespeare, because he taught literature. I would follow him, carrying a newspaper under my arm. There was a photograph of this, which is maybe why it is stuck in my mind."

Mda recites from Macbeth the lines that live on in his mind since his father used to declaim them with little Zakes toddling along behind him: