Beyoncé's 'Homecoming' is a love letter to black culture

It's been a year since Beyoncé Knowles-Carter's triumphant return to the stage, after cancelling her Coachella performance the year before because of her unexpected pregnancy (she gave birth to twins Sir and Rumi in June 2017).

A documentary about the production of her Coachella 2018 show, called Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé, was released on Netflix this week. Beyoncé also dropped Homecoming: The Live Album on her husband's streaming service, Tidal.

In her 22-year career, Beyoncé has given us many anthems and filled arenas across the world, but over the past decade her offering has been more than her music, film or wardrobe inspiration. She has dedicated herself to the black cause in ways that, at first, were not obvious.

The documentary film is an ode to black culture and highlights the connectedness of our history. It shows that music is an intimate sign of the politics of the time and reveals the concerns of the artist making it. Homecoming is a representation of the divine feminine power in a society finally coming unapologetically into its own. It is to us what the album The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill was to our aunts.

Upon deeper examination of the film, I started to realise that it demonstrates the inconsistencies that exist in society; that if black culture is so cool, why aren't we, as individuals, seen that way?