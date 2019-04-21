Zim healer Mandaza Kandemwa brings his message of peace to SA
Melody Emmett got the opportunity to chat to him at a spiritual retreat
21 April 2019 - 00:00
Melody Emmett got the opportunity to chat to him at a spiritual retreat
Melody Emmett got the opportunity to chat to him at a spiritual retreat
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.