Cape Town named host city of 2020 International Jazz Day

Fresh from hosting another successful edition of the Cape Town International Jazz Festival a few weeks ago, the Mother City has been named next year's host city for International Jazz Day, which takes place annually on April 30.

The organisers revealed on Tuesday that the next year's celebrations will be centred on the theme “Tracing the roots and routes of African jazz”.

“We’re excited to share with the world in 2020 the type of jazz experience that shows the integration [of the arts], but also an experience that goes into our past - particularly our continental and national heritage,” said Motsumi Makhene of the Spin Foundation, which will organise the event.