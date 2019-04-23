Meghan Markle's mother in London ahead of royal baby arrival

As the world awaits news on the arrival of the royal baby, Meghan Markle's mom, who lives in America, has made her way to the UK.

Various media outlets including Haper's Bazaar, The Sun, HELLO! Canada and Entertainment tonight are reporting that Doria Ragland has arrived in London, meaning that we could meet the baby any day now.

A source who spoke to The Sun said Doria wants to be there for her daughter. "Like all moms, Doria wants to be there for her daughter at this seismic event in her life."

Doria has apparently hired a house sitter and dog sitter while she's away.

A week ago, Buckingham Palace released a statement which said the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would keep the details around the birth of their first-born baby private.

The couple said they are grateful for all the messages of love and support received so far.

It was previously reported that Meghan had said her due date was at the end of April.