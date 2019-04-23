More than a festival: Back to the City is keeping our hip-hop culture alive

Things like BTTC and the SA Hip-Hop Awards are very integral to its growth and I think they also become very important in terms of livelihood. They serve as a blueprint for something called the hip-hop economy, where you've got a culture in its entirety — from the b-boys, graffiti artists, to the DJs, the skaters — all under one roof. There's currency involved in that.

This year's theme is the Freedom Charter - why?

We're looking at how far the country has come and how far we as SA youth have come. We're saying: "What is the Freedom Charter? Do kids understand and know its importance?"

"We're looking at our so-called 'freedom' ... and what the country has achieved.

"Do we need to update the Freedom Charter, do we need to shout it out, do we need to market it more?

"It's questioning this Freedom Charter and asking what role it's playing now.

How has the festival evolved in the 13 years it has been running?

Just outside of the numbers that it plays, the important thing is educating youth about what freedom is, getting them to start understanding our past and getting them to question our future and our present.