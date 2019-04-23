Lifestyle

Too cute! Kate Middleton shares snaps of Prince Louis as he turns one

23 April 2019 - 10:33 By Staff reporter
This snap of Prince Louis was taken by his mother, the Duchess of Cambridge, at their home in Norfolk earlier this month, to mark his first birthday.
Image: HRH The Duchess of Cambridge via Getty Images

As the world eagerly awaits the birth of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's first child — baby Sussex — another little royal is celebrating a milestone.

Prince Louis, the third child of Prince William and Kate Middleton, has just turned one. To mark the happy occasion, Kensington Palace shared some snaps of the gorgeous chap on Instagram.

The photos were taken earlier this month by Louis' mom, the Duchess of Cambridge, at the family's home, Anmer Hall, in Norfolk. 

With dark eyes, ruby-flushed cheeks and blonde hair, the birthday boy shares aspects of his looks with his siblings, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

Will this family resemblance extend to the trio's new cousin, baby Sussex? We'll find out any day now.

