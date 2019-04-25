Show some respect & raise your glass to the Godfather

The Godfather is one of those drinks so simple, it’s almost not a cocktail and the perfect pairing with Al Pacino's birthday (who turned 78 today, by the way). Incidentally, my favourite kind of drink. I don’t want a bartender weeping one tear at a time to dilute the sugar cube in my old fashioned and have to wait 45 minutes after ordering. You should be able to start pouring that drink in your face 60 seconds after he starts making it.

Negronis are of this ilk, as are the spritz family, Bellinis, even sours, if your cocktail arm has been working out.

Godfathers are the godfather of quick drinks. They are little more than a good glug of amaretto and an equal glug of whiskey in a heavy glass with a few sizable chunks of ice, quickly stirred, and consumed.

Purists believe the whisky must be Scotch. Blended Scotch, something like Dewar’s 12 yr, does just fine. Some like some Irish intensity or opt for bourbon in a pinch. But the Holy Grail whiskey for a Godfather is rye. Rye has the right amount of heat and spice to stand up next to the sweet amaretto and say, “I’m going to make you an offer you can’t refuse” - in its best Don Corleone-esque voice, of course.