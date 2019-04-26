Celebrating 25 years of tourism growth

By any measure, tourism in SA is holding its own. It accounts for 726,000 direct jobs, with a total of 1.5m including indirect jobs in downstream services such as food supply, retail and security.

But that’s a fraction of what it could be. SA attracted 10.5m visitors last year, roughly three times the figure in 1994, and roughly 18% of the country's population of 57m.

In comparison, France hosted 90-million visitors last year in a country with a population of 67m — yellow vest protests notwithstanding. That’s 134% of its population. The UK attracted 40-million visitors in 2018 – 60% of its population of 66m. Tourism today accounts for 2.8% of GDP, up from 1.8% 25 years ago.

While these figures are trending in the right direction, the potential is much greater. The UK generates roughly 10% of its GDP from tourism, and Egypt and Mauritius 11% each. What is encouraging is the number of repeat visitors to SA: 82% of last year ’s 10.5m tourists had been here before. This is particularly true of African visitors, of which 94% were repeaters. Some 43% of the 2.7m overseas tourists were repeat visitors.