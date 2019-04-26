Does 'Avengers: Endgame' live up to the hype?

Ten years ago Robert Downey Jr, playing Tony Stark, a whisky-sodden version of his former real-life self, kicked off an 11-year journey that has brought us to one of the biggest moments in franchise film history, one that could even rival the drama of Luke Skywalker getting into a fight with his dad.

Regardless of how you feel about the Avengers movies, they are the cultural touchstone that will come to define this generation the same way if not more indelibly than Star Wars did for previous generations. Measuring up to audiences' expectations of the final film in a franchise with this much hype is a tall order.

Fan theories have been flying around for months and YouTube is filled with deep wormholes outlining the lengths to which people have gone to find any scrap of information about the film. Until Friday, there were governments with less well-guarded secrets than the contents of Infinity War. So what does this film deliver when its fans are expecting the earth? The universe!

To say that Avengers: Endgame is epic in scale is inadequate. Every Marvel movie is epic. Captain Marvel was vast. Black Panther was grand. Hell, even Guardians of the Galaxy was colossal. This film, however, is something else. Combining many of the successful plot devices from previous films, the Endgame's directors, Joe and Anthony Russo, built something truly universal in scope and managed to do so without the whole event becoming a noisy, malfunctioning strobe light in the mould of Aquaman. They did come close a few times though.