'Game of Thrones': HBO shares teaser images from episode 3

With just days to go until the epic battle between the living and the dead hits screens, HBO has shared six exclusive pictures from season eight's third episode of Game of Thrones, showing key characters visibly terrified as the White Walkers descend on Winterfell.

"The night is dark and full of terrors." This cult quote from Game of Thrones seems a particularly fitting description of these exclusive shots from season eight's forthcoming episode.

The six images released from S8E3 of the show feature fan favourites from the series: Daenerys Targaryen, Jon Snow aka Aegon Targaryen, Tyrion Lannister, Varys, Brienne of Tarth, Jaime Lannister, and Sansa and Arya Stark.

While the second episode of this final season explored GoT characters' last moments before the upcoming fight between the White Walkers and the Night King, the S8E3 pictures offer a glimpse of what awaits. Daenerys, for example - who has just learned Jon Snow's true identity - is seen alongside the latter looking upon Winterfell from afar before the battle begins. In another image, Jon Snow is seen without his cape, visibly injured among the flames and clearly frightened.