Lifestyle

Oscar winner Rami Malek hints at villain role in new Bond movie

26 April 2019 - 13:06 By AFP Relaxnews
US actor Rami Malek.
US actor Rami Malek.
Image: ANGELA WEISS / AFP

Oscar winner Rami Malek hinted on Thursday he would appear as the villain in a new James Bond thriller that will see Daniel Craig bow out as 007 after eight years.

The 25th edition of one of the world's most enduring Hollywood franchises will also see the return of Ralph Fiennes and Lea Seydoux.

Malek won this year's Best Actor Oscar for his portrayal of Queen frontman Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody.

"I promise you all I will be making sure Mr Bond does not have an easy ride in this," he said in a livestream announcement of the new film's cast.

The big reveal was shot outside Bond creator Ian Fleming's private villa at Goldeneye in Jamaica.

Film producer Barbara Broccoli probably disappointed many by refusing to give away the new film's name.

The productions has been repeatedly delayed over disputes over the script. It is now due to open in April 2020.

But she did reveal one tantalising plot line.

Bond will be in what suspiciously sounds like retirement when the action kicks off at the Goldeneye resort.

"Bond is not on active service when we start," Broccoli said. "He is actually enjoying himself in Jamaica."

Craig jocularly played along with Malek's warning about the tough time he faces in his fifth and final appearance as the everyone's favourite British spy. 

"Scared, a little bit creepy," Craig said of Malek's message.

Craig added that he has been a Bond fan since childhood.

"I remember going to seen them as a kid and they were a moment - a new Bond coming out was incredibly exciting," he recalled.

"We've tried to continue that tradition of just making movies that stand out."

'QUITE A RIDE'

Fiennes will return for another mission as British secret service chief M, as will Jeffrey Wright as the CIA operative who last helped 007 in Quantum of Solace.

Moneypenny will be played by Naomie Harris while Ben Whishaw will come back be as the gadget-savvy - and cat-loving -- spook Q.

"My favourite thing about playing the character of Q is the sort of repartee and the banter I get to have with 007," Whishaw said.

"Q is very fond of cats and he has two feline companions which may or may not appear in this new film. That's all I'm saying."

The new production's delays were prompted in part by original director Danny Boyle's replacement by Cary Fukunaga in September.

James Bond to drive all-electric Aston Martin in next film

World's favourite secret agent is swapping horsepower for joules.
Motoring
1 month ago

London and Hollywood media reported that Boyle left because producers refused to let him kill the current version of 007 and replace him with a woman or a non-white actor.

Boyle said only that revealing the true reason would be "unfair" on his successor.

Fukunaga gave little away on Thursday.

"It's an honour and I'm chomping at the bit," the new director said.

"Daniel is my favourite Bond I want to continue that... to make sure this run of films have a really great next chapter, upping the ante and making sure who comes next has a tough job".

All the cast members played their cards close to their chest.

"I'm very happy to be back and I can't wait to start," Seydoux said.

The film is due to feature its familiar mix of exotic locations and those closer to the British spy's London home.

It will shoot across the seas from Jamaica to Norway and include some scenes in the cave city of Matera in southern Italy.

"We've got quite a ride in store," producer Broccoli said.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

007's top tipples: how to make James Bond-inspired cocktails

Simple recipes for cocktails made famous by Bond movies including an old-fashioned, daiquiri and, of course, a dry martini
Lifestyle
2 months ago

5 reasons why Idris Elba SHOULD be the next James Bond

It's rumoured that the upcoming 2019 James Bond film will be Daniel Craig's last outing as the famous spy, which has the world wondering which actor ...
Lifestyle
8 months ago

The James Bond character has always moved with the times, so why not now?

Is there any good reason that the spy cannot be played by a black star? asks Andrea Nagel
Lifestyle
8 months ago

Most read

  1. Baby born from three parent's DNA in a controversial world first Health & Sex
  2. SEX TALK | How enjoyable is sex after your 60s? Health & Sex
  3. It’s not fair to compare Mr SA to Miss SA, says pageant organiser Lifestyle
  4. Fact or fiction: the flu shot will make you sick Health & Sex
  5. WATCH | Angry birds ruffle feathers in rare sighting in Kruger Park Travel

Latest Videos

EXPLAINER: AMCU - what does it mean for them to be deregistered
Durban floods: The search for bodies continue
X