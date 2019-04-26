SA firmly entrenched on the global ecotourism map

The word “ecotourism” was coined by Mexican environmentalist Hector Cabellos-Lascurain, who defined it as environmentally responsible travel to relatively undisturbed natural areas, in order to enjoy and appreciate nature and promote conservation. It has low visitor impact and provides for beneficially active socioeconomic involvement of local populations.

A growing number of tourists globally, look for ecotourism destinations that do less harm to the environment, reduce their environmental footprint and support local communities. SA, which is a signatory to Article 6 of the Convention on Biological Diversity requiring countries to integrate biodiversity conservation and sustainability into economic planning, has developed a number of ecotourism destinations into its tourism offering over the years.

The third most biodiverse region in the world, SA is ranked as the 17th most megadiverse country globally. Its natural areas are conserved through a number of UN Educational, Scientific & Cultural Organisation (Unesco) world heritage sites, national parks and nature reserves. It’s also the only country boasting an entire floristic kingdom within its borders, the Cape Floristic Region, or fynbos.

It boasts a host of leading and world-renowned ecotourism destinations, all of which are environmentally responsible, allow travellers to access relatively undisturbed natural areas and appreciate nature, while promoting conservation and ensuring visitor impact is minimal. The majority of ecotourism destinations involve and benefit local communities.

iSimangaliso Wetland Park

One of the most biodiverse areas in southern Africa, iSimangaliso Wetland Park in KwaZulu- Natal boasts greater biodiversity than either Botswana’s Okavango Delta or the Kruger National Park. Historically a fishing and beach destination, ecotourism has become a core component of iSimangaliso’s conservation strategy over the past two decades.

The park, which includes Sodwana and Kosi Bay, coastal forest, lakes, wetlands, mountains and shorelines, has become renowned for its beauty as well as boating, cycling, game drives, bird watching, turtle tours, guided walks and whale watching.

More than 200km of pristine coastline and protected coral reefs ensure this is a nature lover’s paradise. The park boasts 520 bird species and a diversity of game, including the endemic Setaro’s dwarf chameleon and nocturnal leopard. Most historically occurring animals have been reintroduced and all alien plants removed.

Community members have equity in all privately owned lodges in the park, while nine community-owned and operated companies run a number of tourism operations in the park, including game drives, boat tours and turtle tours, with 90% of jobs filled by local community members.

Hluhluwe-iMfolozi Park

The oldest proclaimed nature reserve in SA, Hluhluwe-iMfolozi is situated in central KwaZulu-Natal. Originally three separate parks, Hluhluwe and iMfolozi were originally established primarily in order to protect the endangered white rhino. It became the first area in Africa to be established as a “wilderness area”.

The park is known for its diverse wildlife — including the Big Five — and rich birdlife, which includes a total of 320 recorded species and diverse fauna and flora. An important archaeological site and an area rich in history and cultural heritage, signs of Stone Age settlements can be found throughout the park. The park is also renowned for its wilderness trails.