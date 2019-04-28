Art
Artist Robyn Penn's work reflects on the cold heart of climate change
Robyn Penn's recent solo exhibition, 'News from Another World' confronts some brutal truths through blurry imagery, writes Alexandra Dodd
28 April 2019 - 00:00
Robyn Penn's recent solo exhibition, 'News from Another World' confronts some brutal truths through blurry imagery
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.