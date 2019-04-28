IN PICTURES | Born-frees are products of the same era but different realities

Over the past decade, photographer Ilvy Njiokiktjien has been exploring, in pictures, the lives of our born-frees, and on how far (or not) our country has come in the past 25 years.

Her series, 'Born Free —Mandela ’s Generation of Hope', is one of the most unique and comprehensive projects of its kind and will be released as a book of the same name in April.

Njiokiktjien says that the variety of people in her pictures provide a broad perspective on the lives, ambitions and beliefs of the children born after apartheid. There are born-frees struggling and born-frees thriving. Far from being free — corruption, crime, poverty and the past still keep many born-frees captive.

In her book, the born-frees question the outcome of the dream Mandela had for them:

A generation of young people has grown up since SA abandoned its oppressive apartheid system. This year the country celebrates the 25th anniversary of its first democratic elections, which ended white minority rule, made Nelson Mandela the first black president and gave all citizens equal rights.

"I can do anything I want, study anything I want, go anywhere I want. There are no barriers now," economics student Mzimkulu Ntakana, 21, sums up what being born-free means to him.

"Born-free from what?" asks Candice Mama, 28. "I don't believe that people can be born-free until economic inequalities are set right."

Mandela's vision of a thriving "rainbow nation" raised high hopes 25 years ago, but many in the born-free generation struggle. Estimates of youth unemployment range between 35% and 50%.

"If you don't get a job, you create your own. You need to hustle," says Innocent Moreku, 22, who sells secondhand clothing at the roadside.