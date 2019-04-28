Stop. Watch. Listen
Put an X on it: Nomzamo Mbatha wants millennials to vote
The actress is one of several local stars working with fashion brand Levis to encourage South Africans to vote in the upcoming elections
28 April 2019 - 00:01
The actress is one of several local stars working with fashion brand Levis to encourage South Africans to vote in the upcoming elections
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.