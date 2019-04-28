'The world has never been less violent and more safe'. Yes, really!
Professor Hans Rosling is using facts to prove that our lives are getting a little better all the time — despite all the negative stuff we read in the news
28 April 2019 - 00:12
According to the facts, things are getting a little better all the time — despite all the negative stuff we read in the news
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.