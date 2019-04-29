'Game of Thrones' fans predict what'll happen as the living battle the undead

SPOILER ALERT! This article contains spoilers for seasons 4, 5 and 7 of 'Game of Thrones'.

There's an epic battle brewing in Game of Thrones season 8. Fans who can't wait to see how the series ends have been filling in the blanks themselves by concocting all sorts of theories about what will happen when the Night King and his army of ice zombies wage war on Jon Snow and co at Winterfell.

Here are three of the best GoT fan theories, some of which might pan out in Monday night's episode:

BRAN STARK IS ACTUALLY THE NIGHT KING

This theory has been doing the rounds online for some time. Reddit user turm0il26 goes into detail about it, guessing that Bran Stark travels back in time to stop the Night King from waging war with the living but instead becomes the Night King himself.

So, in season 4 when the Three-Eyed Raven tells Bran, "You will never walk again but you will fly," some fans believe this means he will fly through time.

Others believe it means he will fly on a dragon — remember how season 7 ended with the Night King flying on Viserion, the ice-breathing undead dragon? Of course, the Three-Eyed Raven could also have meant he will fly by warging into birds, which he has done already.