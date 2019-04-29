Series
'Game of Thrones' fans predict what'll happen as the living battle the undead
SPOILER ALERT! This article contains spoilers for seasons 4, 5 and 7 of 'Game of Thrones'.
There's an epic battle brewing in Game of Thrones season 8. Fans who can't wait to see how the series ends have been filling in the blanks themselves by concocting all sorts of theories about what will happen when the Night King and his army of ice zombies wage war on Jon Snow and co at Winterfell.
Here are three of the best GoT fan theories, some of which might pan out in Monday night's episode:
BRAN STARK IS ACTUALLY THE NIGHT KING
This theory has been doing the rounds online for some time. Reddit user turm0il26 goes into detail about it, guessing that Bran Stark travels back in time to stop the Night King from waging war with the living but instead becomes the Night King himself.
So, in season 4 when the Three-Eyed Raven tells Bran, "You will never walk again but you will fly," some fans believe this means he will fly through time.
Others believe it means he will fly on a dragon — remember how season 7 ended with the Night King flying on Viserion, the ice-breathing undead dragon? Of course, the Three-Eyed Raven could also have meant he will fly by warging into birds, which he has done already.
Also, in season 5, we are shown the actor who plays the Night King being turned into a White Walker by the Children of the Forest and he doesn’t look anything like Isaac Hempstead Wright, who plays Bran.
In fact, Wright described the theory as "a bit cheesy" to Radio Times, while lamenting that fans had inundated his Instagram feed with Night King comments.
BRAN WILL WARG INTO A DRAGON
Fans who want to hold on to the idea of Bran flying on a dragon without him turning into Night King, speculate that he'll warg into one of the dragons during the Battle of the Long Night.
There is also a Reddit thread expanding on this theory. Reddit user u/YaBoiDers is of the opinion that the Three-Eyed Raven must have meant Bran will fly as a dragon because, if he meant he will fly as a bird, “that would just be underwhelming”.
Many fans seem to support the theory of Bran warging into a dragon. This would allow him to join the war against the undead, despite not being able to walk.
JON SNOW WILL KILL DAENERYS TARGARYEN
Some fans speculate that Jon Snow will murder his new love/new-found aunt Daenerys Targaryen. This relates to the Azor Ahai prophecy about 'the prince that was promised', a mythical hero who will save humanity during the Long Night when the dead rise up in the North.
There are many things that qualify someone to be this legendary figure. One of them, detailed by Vulture, is that Azor Ahai will have to reforge the mythical “great flaming sword Lightbringer” by “plunging the blade into the heart of his beloved wife, Nissa Nissa”.
Those who think Jon is 'the prince that was promised' believe he will have to kill Daenerys to forge the Lightbringer sword.
Of course, in season 7, we learn that Azor Ahai does not have to be a man, meaning Daenerys might be the 'princess who was promised'. As a result, she'll have to kill Jon in order to reforge Lightbringer — it helps that she already has access to “great flames” courtesy of her dragons.
However, Vulture also notes that the prophecy does not have to be taken literally and might simply mean a great sacrifice must be made. Some believe Winterfell is Lightbringer and will be where “winter fell”.