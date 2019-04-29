Sorry to burst your bubble, but baby Sussex's name won't be Princess Nettie. Or Ginger

There is apparently very little doubt about the gender of the forthcoming Sussex whelp. Which means those brave Royal watchers who’d taken a flutter on the outside chance the new Lady Mountbatten-Windsor is to be named LeBron or Albus have now sadly lost their money.

According to the experts, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s firstborn will almost certainly be a girl, and she will in all likelihood be delivered early next month at Frogmore Cottage, their official pile at Windsor.

Happily, those few punters who have money on Harry and Meghan naming the baby Chardonnay are therefore still in the running.

But with the bookies giving it odds of 500 to one, it has as much chance of winning as Nettie or Ginger, other rank outsiders.

Welcome then to the arcane world of betting on affairs at the House of Windsor. It may not be as lucrative as more traditional streams, like horse racing or football. But, as Rupert Adams, communications director with bookmaker William Hill plc, explained on Friday, it does comprise a healthy chunk of the novelty or “specials” gambling sector, such as betting on the Eurovision song contest or which actor will play Batman after Ben Affleck.