Spoiler etiquette: how NOT to ruin 'Game of Thrones' for everyone else
You don’t want to be the one who gives the game away
If you're a Game of Thrones fan, we bet you can't wait to discuss all the gory details of the latest episode with someone — anyone, really — as soon you've watched it. But when exactly is it OK to talk about it?
Let’s be honest, if you don’t watch the show, it probably means you've got nothing to say to your colleagues around the water cooler but being the person who spews spoilers will make you just as much of a social pariah.
Spoiler etiquette is particularly important in SA, thanks to M-Net’s “Express from the US” business — the show first airs at 3am but most people only get the chance to watch it on Monday evening.
So, when exactly can you safely talk about GoT? Follow this spoiler etiquette guide:
MONDAY
If you are a zealous enough fan to stay up until 3am to watch the latest episode, you might be surprised to hear that not everyone does because, you know, sleep and employment are important things.
Keep your mouth shut about plot details on Monday morning - most of us will only get a chance to tune in that evening and it'll be hard enough for us to dodge the spoilers floating about the internet and social media as it is.
If you're desperate to talk about the show, join an online forum or something.
TUESDAY
Let us be decent people and recognise that not everyone is able to watch GoT on a Monday night. Life happens. That means Tuesday is part of the grace period and you should give people a chance to catch up.
If you're itching to discuss the show, always ask the person if they've seen the latest episode first. If they haven't, keep quiet!
WEDNESDAY AND BEYOND
If someone still hasn't seen caught up by now, you can't be held responsible for giving the game away. Feel free to chat about it - after all there's a big battle brewing that needs to be analysed in detail and none of us have time to wait for those lagging behind.
A WARNING FOR BINGE WATCHERS
Attempting to stockpile all the episodes of GoT season 8 for one blissful weekend binge seems pointless - unless you don’t care about spoilers. Then again, you have no right to care about spoilers if you fall into this category.
If you really can wait for six weeks without hearing or seeing any spoilers, well done! But you'll be missing out on the excitement of what is generally considered the last TV show the world will watch together.