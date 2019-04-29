Spoiler etiquette: how NOT to ruin 'Game of Thrones' for everyone else

If you're a Game of Thrones fan, we bet you can't wait to discuss all the gory details of the latest episode with someone — anyone, really — as soon you've watched it. But when exactly is it OK to talk about it?

Let’s be honest, if you don’t watch the show, it probably means you've got nothing to say to your colleagues around the water cooler but being the person who spews spoilers will make you just as much of a social pariah.

Spoiler etiquette is particularly important in SA, thanks to M-Net’s “Express from the US” business — the show first airs at 3am but most people only get the chance to watch it on Monday evening.

So, when exactly can you safely talk about GoT? Follow this spoiler etiquette guide:

MONDAY

If you are a zealous enough fan to stay up until 3am to watch the latest episode, you might be surprised to hear that not everyone does because, you know, sleep and employment are important things.