France, Italy mark 500th anniversary of Leonardo da Vinci's death

Five hundred years after the death of Italian master artist and inventor Leonardo da Vinci, the Loire Valley town where he spent his last three years will host top-level festivities celebrating his life.

The Renaissance genius died in the French town of Amboise in 1519, at the age of 67. French and Italian presidents Emmanuel Macron and Sergio Mattarella are travelling here on Thursday to mark the anniversary.

Leonardo was 64 when he was invited to France by the young King Francis I, at a time when rivals Michelangelo and Raphael were rising stars on the Italian peninsula.

And with his own commissions drying up, it came as a great relief and no small vindication for the Tuscan artist, who received a handsome stipend as the "first painter, engineer and architect of the king".

He brought with him three of his favourite paintings: the Mona Lisa, the Virgin and Child with Saint Anne, and Saint John the Baptist - all of which today hang in the Louvre museum in Paris.

The joint celebrations come after months of mounting diplomatic tensions between Paris and Rome over the hardline policies of Italy's populist government and its support for France's anti-government "yellow vest" protesters.

The anniversary also has raised tensions over the works of Leonardo that are owned by France after Italy's far-right interior minister Matteo Salvini said the Mona Lisa should be brought home to Rome. He has since brushed the comment off as a joke.