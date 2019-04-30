Lifestyle

Oh my 'GoT'! Last night's epic 'Game of Thrones' battle in memes

The only thing fiercer than the women of Westeros in the Battle of the Long Night was the reactions on social media

30 April 2019 - 12:15 By Staff reporter
Social media has been awash with 'Game of Thrones' memes like this one after the highly-anticipated Battle of the Long Night aired.
Social media has been awash with 'Game of Thrones' memes like this one after the highly-anticipated Battle of the Long Night aired.
Image: @ChristocentricG/Twitter

SPOILER ALERT! This episode contains major spoilers for season 8 of 'Game of Thrones'.

Missandei, trusted adviser to the Daenerys Targaryen, once said to her queen "valar morghulis". To which, the Mother of Dragons replied ,"Yes. All men must die, but we are not men."

This quote summed up last night's epic episode of Game of Thrones perfectly. Winter came to Winterfell and the women of Westeros were ready to kick some serious White-Walker butt.

While Jon Snow was desperately trying to save the day, running around the battlefield like this:

And Bran Stark was trying to save the day by acting as live bait for the Night King. Oh, and warging into a bird (how exactly would that help?!?).

Melisandre, the magical Red Woman, was setting the battlefield ablaze giving humanity a fighting chance against the army of the undead.

Not to mention her flames actually made it possible to see what was going on — was it just us or did the lighting in last night's episode suck?

Tiny little Lyanna Mormont, Lady of Bear Island and chastiser of old men, single-handedly took down a zombie giant, losing her life in the process:

Another pint-sized woman showed the men who's boss in an epic twist. Arya Stark beat her cousin Jon to the punch when she pounced out of nowhere to stab the Night King, reducing him and his frozen hoard to ice cubes.

Needless to the internet has unanimously proclaimed her the GOAT (Greatest of All Time) of GoT.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Spoiler etiquette: how NOT to ruin 'Game of Thrones' for everyone else

You don’t want to be the one who gives the game away
Lifestyle
1 day ago

WATCH | 3 of the most epic 'Game of Thrones' fights of all time

As season 8 gears up for what will invariably be the most epic battle in the history of 'Game of Thrones', we look back at some of the most memorable ...
Lifestyle
2 weeks ago

The badass women of Westeros still have to play by men's rules *sigh*

'Game of Thrones' strikes a blow for feminism by bringing strong female characters to our screens, but that doesn't mean the way it portrays women ...
Lifestyle
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Is Prince William having an affair? Here's what we know Lifestyle
  2. WATCH | Kings of the road: Lions stroll alongside cars in Kruger Park Travel
  3. Avengers cheat sheet: what you NEED to know before seeing 'Endgame' Lifestyle
  4. Baby born from three parent's DNA in a controversial world first Health & Sex
  5. Eminem's 'Stan' makes it to the Merriam Webster dictionary Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Caught on camera: Woman gets mugged then mugs attacker
EXPLAINER: AMCU - what does it mean for them to be deregistered
X