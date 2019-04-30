Oh my 'GoT'! Last night's epic 'Game of Thrones' battle in memes

SPOILER ALERT! This episode contains major spoilers for season 8 of 'Game of Thrones'.

Missandei, trusted adviser to the Daenerys Targaryen, once said to her queen "valar morghulis". To which, the Mother of Dragons replied ,"Yes. All men must die, but we are not men."

This quote summed up last night's epic episode of Game of Thrones perfectly. Winter came to Winterfell and the women of Westeros were ready to kick some serious White-Walker butt.

While Jon Snow was desperately trying to save the day, running around the battlefield like this: