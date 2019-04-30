Lifestyle

We need a signal Meghan Markle hasn't given birth - or has she?

30 April 2019 - 08:21 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Has Meghan popped? We just don't know.
Conspiracy theories about the British royal baby are out in full force as there is zero news about the arrival.

Meghan was reportedly due at the end of April which is, well, now. She has been on maternity leave for a month and all signs point towards the Duchess of Sussex and her family preparing for an arrival.

But by breaking royal protocol and keeping the news of the birth "private" the world is in the dark about the baby news. 

This is what we know:

Doria Regland, Meghan's mother, arrived in London last week, sparking immediate reaction that baby is en route.

Meghan's make-up artist and friend Daniel Martin was spotted in the UK, adding more fuel to the fire that baby's arrival was close.

The Queen has apparently paid Meghan a visit at her home as she prepares to give birth, various British media outlets have reported.

Then Prince Harry was spotted at the London Marathon. He is the patron of the race and the move confused fans, because if baby were close daddy would not have made an appearance. This has added to the idea that Meghan may have already given birth and the couple are keeping it private for as long as they can.

After having just launched their Instagram page, millions of followers have set the notifications to ensure that if news is put out, they'll be the first to know.

If you're anxious with excitement, you aren't the only one.

