'Big Bang Theory' cast get ready for final farewell with handprint ceremony

Galecki said taking part in the quintessential Hollywood event was an "epic honor."

"It's been an incredible ride,'' he said. "Thank you all. Thank you to the fans. There is a little part of all of you in these handprints."

The Emmy-winning CBS show's 12th season is set to finish with its 279th episode, a one-hour finale, on May 16.

Parsons said the episode was filmed on Tuesday, the night before their handprint ceremony.

"We did tape our last episode last night," he said, "and yet I can live under the delusion that we're still working together, so this is a real blessing."

"And I want to thank the other six cast members who are with me here today, this experience would not have happened at all with any other combination," he said.

Parsons's Sheldon is the emotional heart of the show, despite his often-clueless social interactions and tendency to focus on his physics research over his friends (and his "Bazinga" catchphrase, which drives the gang crazy). The character was so popular that CBS launched the spinoff show "Young Sheldon" in 2017.

Winner of 10 Emmy Awards, "Big Bang" attracted more than 20 million viewers per episode for parts of its ninth season.

"It reaches so many different people, because it is simply hilarious and these characters are just so lovable," said Cuoco. "It's completely worldwide."