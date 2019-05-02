For her Pure Musc is the intoxicating new fragrance by Narciso Rodriguez
The addictive new eau de parfum pays homage to the iconic fragrance line’s signature musc
Narciso Rodriguez’s signature musc is reinterpreted and refined with a disarming purity and a rich depth. That renewed fragrance is called for her Pure Musc eau de parfum.
Rodriguez started playing with musc in 2003, with the release of the original and iconic Narciso Rodriguez for her eau de toilette, followed by for her eau de parfum in 2006 and for her fleur musc in 2017.
For her Pure Musc, which pays homage the signature eau de toilette, is hypnotic when worn alone and layered with one or more for her scents is intoxicating, more personal and most memorable.
The composition of the musc elixir renders the dual nature of a woman. The sublime heart of musc is enhanced with a floral bouquet while cashmeran lends warmth. A supremely addictive scent, for her Pure Musc eau de parfum teases the senses and envelops the body.
Rodriguez says he wanted to capture the spirit of female duality that resonates from within, qualities that are intangible, for example, elements of the dark side against the lighter side, strength and vulnerability. “Juxtapositions like these are what make a woman so intriguing.”
The black-and-white bottle echoes the exquisite artistry and beauty of the fragrance within; it is a synthesis of clean line and pure form. Rodriguez has said that he thinks in black and white. “It’s always my starting point. There is a strong graphic element to black, a mystery, while white embodies a purity. Together they create an illusion.
The idea of duality - ambiguity and unerring precision, the romantic and the rational, beauty and logic - is again reflected.
The muse for her Pure Musc eau de parfum is Dutch model Julia Bergshoeff.
“I met Julia years ago when she was just starting her modelling career and I knew immediately she was someone very special. I hoped she’d become our muse one day. This fragrance is for her,” says Rodriguez.
Bergshoeff is the pure definition of a modern woman; she portrays confidence, poise, self-awareness, intelligence and a certain mysteriousness.
For her Pure Musc by Narciso Rodriguez is available in 30, 50 and 100ml.
This article was paid for by Narciso Rodriguez.