For her Pure Musc is the intoxicating new fragrance by Narciso Rodriguez

The black-and-white bottle echoes the exquisite artistry and beauty of the fragrance within; it is a synthesis of clean line and pure form. Rodriguez has said that he thinks in black and white. “It’s always my starting point. There is a strong graphic element to black, a mystery, while white embodies a purity. Together they create an illusion.

The idea of duality - ambiguity and unerring precision, the romantic and the rational, beauty and logic - is again reflected.

The muse for her Pure Musc eau de parfum is Dutch model Julia Bergshoeff.

“I met Julia years ago when she was just starting her modelling career and I knew immediately she was someone very special. I hoped she’d become our muse one day. This fragrance is for her,” says Rodriguez.

Bergshoeff is the pure definition of a modern woman; she portrays confidence, poise, self-awareness, intelligence and a certain mysteriousness.

For her Pure Musc by Narciso Rodriguez is available in 30, 50 and 100ml.

This article was paid for by Narciso Rodriguez.