IN SNAPS | Princess Charlotte shows off her playful side as she turns four

To celebrate the fourth birthday of their little princess, Charlotte, Prince William and Kate Middleton shared some photos of their daughter on Instagram.

As with many of the official photos of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's brood released by Kensington Palace, these were taken by the birthday girl's mom.

Princess Charlotte is pictured playing in the grounds of her family's Norfolk home, Anmer Hall.

Many a social media user has commented that she looks just like her dad did as a child. Do you see the resemblance?