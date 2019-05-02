Lifestyle

IN SNAPS | Princess Charlotte shows off her playful side as she turns four

02 May 2019 - 11:44 By Staff reporter
Princess Charlotte celebrates her fourth birthday on Thursday.
Image: The Duchess of Cambridge

To celebrate the fourth birthday of their little princess, Charlotte, Prince William and Kate Middleton shared some photos of their daughter on Instagram.

As with many of the official photos of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's brood released by Kensington Palace, these were taken by the birthday girl's mom.

Princess Charlotte is pictured playing in the grounds of her family's Norfolk home, Anmer Hall.

Many a social media user has commented that she looks just like her dad did as a child. Do you see the resemblance?

A young Prince William, pictured with his mother, Princess Diana, in 1988.
A young Prince William, pictured with his mother, Princess Diana, in 1988.
Image: LGI Stock/Corbis/VCG via Getty Images

