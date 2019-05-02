Lifestyle

Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas get hitched in surprise Vegas ceremony

02 May 2019 - 13:48 By Zola Zingithwa
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas attend the 2019 Billboard Music Awards on May 1 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada - the pair married later that night.
What happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas ... unless of course you're a couple of celebs who let a famous DJ broadcast your secret wedding to the world via their Instagram stories.

Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner and musician Joe Jonas tied the knot at a Las Vegas chapel — complete with an Elvis impersonator officiating the ceremony — on Wednesday, shortly after the groom's electric performance at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards.

Turner and Jonas have been engaged since October 2017, but according to Harper’s Bazaar, there was talk of the pair cementing their relationship in a formal affair, possibly in France, this year. So few fans saw the surprise ceremony coming.

In fact, the first anyone got wind of it was when DJ Diplo shared a clip of Turner in a white dress walking into a chapel with Jonas on Instagram. He captioned it, “gonna hit this wedding real quick”.

As well as Diplo and the other Jonas brothers (and presumably their wives), the wedding was attended by DJ Khalid and country stars Dan + Shay, who serenaded the bride and groom with their song Speechless.

And if you think the last-minute wedding was fake, Entertainment Tonight has confirmed that the couple obtained a marriage licence earlier that day. But perhaps they will still have that more formal wedding ceremony in a few months time, this is Hollywood after all.

