Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas get hitched in surprise Vegas ceremony
What happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas ... unless of course you're a couple of celebs who let a famous DJ broadcast your secret wedding to the world via their Instagram stories.
Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner and musician Joe Jonas tied the knot at a Las Vegas chapel — complete with an Elvis impersonator officiating the ceremony — on Wednesday, shortly after the groom's electric performance at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards.
Turner and Jonas have been engaged since October 2017, but according to Harper’s Bazaar, there was talk of the pair cementing their relationship in a formal affair, possibly in France, this year. So few fans saw the surprise ceremony coming.
The biggest plot twist this week wasn't who killed the night king on #GameofThrones...it was Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's surprise wedding in Las Vegas. pic.twitter.com/6LE7cOKRpF— E! News (@enews) May 2, 2019
watching joe jonas and sophie turner get married by an elvis impersonator via diplo’s Instagram was not something expected to see in my life time but here we are. pic.twitter.com/LXry1jP1aK— kianna (@rallycrys) May 2, 2019
dan and shay, khalid, diplo and every other celeb leaving the bbmas after joe jonas asked them to attend his wedding in las vegas after the show pic.twitter.com/ZzzIptidx1— xime (@joseadxm) May 2, 2019
In fact, the first anyone got wind of it was when DJ Diplo shared a clip of Turner in a white dress walking into a chapel with Jonas on Instagram. He captioned it, “gonna hit this wedding real quick”.
As well as Diplo and the other Jonas brothers (and presumably their wives), the wedding was attended by DJ Khalid and country stars Dan + Shay, who serenaded the bride and groom with their song Speechless.
Looks like Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are getting married!! pic.twitter.com/zSW17g5cHC— Myeisha Essex (@MyeishaEssex) May 2, 2019
And if you think the last-minute wedding was fake, Entertainment Tonight has confirmed that the couple obtained a marriage licence earlier that day. But perhaps they will still have that more formal wedding ceremony in a few months time, this is Hollywood after all.