Where to watch the Sunday Night movie online

The Sunday night movie is a tradition in South Africa; it's been around so long it’s become part of our culture. Once you hear the sound of Carte Blanche’s end credits, you know it’s time!

If you missed the Sunday night movie on M-Net, you can still watch it online on DStv Now. Here are the most recent blockbusters.

It’s been five years after Mamma Mia and as Sophie is beginning a new chapter in her life she begins to learn more about her mother’s past.

Stream it now.