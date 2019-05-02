Where to watch the Sunday Night movie online
You can watch Mamma Mia, Game Night, Ready Player One and Rampage with Dwayne Johnson with the DStv Now app
The Sunday night movie is a tradition in South Africa; it's been around so long it’s become part of our culture. Once you hear the sound of Carte Blanche’s end credits, you know it’s time!
If you missed the Sunday night movie on M-Net, you can still watch it online on DStv Now. Here are the most recent blockbusters.
Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (2018)
It’s been five years after Mamma Mia and as Sophie is beginning a new chapter in her life she begins to learn more about her mother’s past.
Game Night (2018)
Jason Bateman and an ensemble cast get in way over their heads in this dark comedy. A group of friends who meet for a game night find mystery, danger and chaos instead. Stream it now.
Overboard (2018)
Sometimes light and frothy comedy is required; just don't expect any Oscar nominations for this one. When a wealthy yacht owner gets amnesia, a mistreated employee (played by Anna Farris) decides to get her revenge on him.
Ready Player One (2018)
We're obsessed with Ernest Cline's novel about 80s nostalgia, arcade worship and augmented reality, so when we heard Steven Spielberg was doing a screen adaptation, we were worried. Turns out there was no need. In Ready Player One, when the creator of a virtual world dies, a dangerous, high-stakes hunt for his fortune begins.
Rampage (2018)
When Dwayne Johnson isn't leaping from a Skyscraper or battling it out in Jumanji, he's playing a primatologist in this sci-fi adventure about a sweet albino silverback gorilla called George who falls afoul of a genetic experiment. And it turns out gigantic George is not alone. Only The Rock can save us before the antidote is found!
How to use the DStv Now app
The DStv Now is like having your DStv decoder with you, wherever you are. To use the app, all you need is a DStv subscription and be registered for DStv Now.
Once you’re registered, download the DStv Now app from the Google Play or Apple App Store and log in to watch. You can watch DStv on just about any device: phone, tablet, laptop, computer, your Xbox and most smart TVs.
