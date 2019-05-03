Soweto virtuosos embrace 'white people' music

Xolani honed his skills at the school, hosted in the grounds of a Presbyterian Reform church, and was accepted after three months of patiently waiting around outside every day.

"I saw it in a text book. I just wanted to touch it," he said with a disarming manner, his short locks hidden under a baseball cap.

"The first day I came, they did not take me so I kept coming."

And then Nalden took a shine to Xolani.

'DRINKING BEER AND TAKING DRUGS'

"I stuck it (the violin) under his chin and I could see almost immediately that it just fitted - it worked. He is physically talented and he is musical and he's got guts," she said.

His fingering is smooth, his right wrist supple and his tone confident - not the strident sounds typical of beginners.

Xolani's great-grandmother, who looks after the family with just R2,400 (around $170) of welfare cash a month, smiled.

"I would like his sisters and brothers to go to Buskaid. It keeps them away from the streets, it prevents them from fighting, drinking beer and taking drugs," said Flora Vuvama, 83, her calloused hands testament to a difficult life.

Buskaid has 125 students aged between six and 35 who come to study after school, at weekends and during holidays.

As well as being a refuge for marginalised youth, it is above all a centre of excellence.

"It is a social programme but... the music part is something of such a high standard," said Nalden, 75, who runs the school with the help of teachers she has trained.

'MUSIC OF THE RICH WHITE PEOPLE'

"It is not just a gesture... giving them an instrument and saying that it keeps them away from the streets.

"It is giving them an instrument to say: 'This is very difficult, and you have to work extremely hard if you want to get anywhere'," Nalden said.

For those who work hard, the results are impressive.

At weekly practices the orchestra performs classical greats including Mozart and Sarasate, the jazz of Gershwin and South African variety.

The rhythm comes to them naturally and the orchestra sometimes spontaneously begins to sing and dance.